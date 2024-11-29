Breezy Black Friday after Thanksgiving storm in New England

After a gloomy, rainy Thanksgiving Day, we’re looking ahead to more sunshine and much colder weather ahead.

But as we move through this Black Friday morning, be careful while driving. Some slick spots are possible well inland due to some lingering moisture on the roads and temperatures falling to freezing or below.

Bridges and overpasses are typically the first to freeze, so use some caution. Otherwise, as we move through this day, expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will climb into the mid 40s.

Winds could gust to 25 mph at times. Much of the day will be dry, but a snow flurry or two can’t be ruled out toward Central and Western Mass.

Later tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s under mostly clear skies.

On Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 40s. By Sunday, highs will drop into the upper 30s with more sunshine.

Much of next week will feature below-average temperatures. In fact, highs will be in the mid to upper 30s Monday through Friday.

But late Wednesday into Thursday, heads up! A quick-moving weather system could produce a few flurries over Greater Boston. We’re not expecting an impactful event, but we’ll keep you posted to any changes in your First Alert Forecast.