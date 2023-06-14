Brewery Samuel Adams offering free parking in Boston 1 day this week

This round's on Samuel Adams.

The Boston-based brewery is giving locals a break from paying for parking in one popular neighborhood this week.

Some drivers around Fenway Park on Friday will have the cost of parking covered for what Samuel Adams is calling “Brighter Boston Day,” inspired by its Super Bowl ad campaign featuring Celtics legend Kevin Garnett.

The beer brand is covering up to $5,000 of parking expenses from 3 to 5 p.m. at select lots and parking meters as the Red Sox host the Yankees Friday — Samuel Adams noted that even New Yorkers can take advantage of the promotion.