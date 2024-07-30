Family asks community to join search for missing 17-year-old Lynn boy

The family of Brian Lopez, the 17-year-old Lynn, Massachusetts, boy who was last seen last week, is asking the community to join their search for the missing teen.

The search will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Lynn Special Needs Camp on Pennybrook Road.

Lopez is a rising senior at Lynn Classical High School but hasn't been heard from since Friday morning.

He was last seen on surveillance video leaving his Warren Place home wearing a hoodie and a backpack. His phone was found miles away from his home.

So far, police have focused their investigation on the Lynn Woods Reservation, one of his favorite spots.