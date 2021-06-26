Bridge Replacement to Impact I-90 Traffic in Southboro All Weekend

Traffic is being rerouted on Interstate 90 in Southboro over the weekend as construction crews replace a bridge.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is replacing the I-90 westbound bridge over Cordaville Road. The work began Friday evening and is expected to end on Monday, June 28 at 5 a.m., according to MassDOT.

All westbound traffic will shift to the eastbound side of I-90, with a median between the two modified sides of the highway. MassDot officials added that travel will be reduced to two lanes in both directions. Cordaville Road will close and traffic will be rerouted from 4 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to MassDOT.

MassDOT is replacing bridges on I-90 east and westbound over Flanders Road in Westboro and Parkerville Road, Cordaville Road and Woodland Road in Southboro as part of the bridge replacement project, according to MassDot. It includes eight bridges to be replaced over eight weekends from June 18 to Aug. 16 of this year.

MassDot said they placed signage to alert drivers to the I-90 changes and detours.

All drivers were advised to plan ahead and prepare for traffic due to reduced lanes.