Local
New Year's Day

Brigham and Women’s Hospital Welcomes First Boston Baby Born in 2020

The first Boston baby born in 2020 arrived at Brigham and Women's Hospital right at the stroke of midnight.

By Lara Salahi

By Lara Salahi

The first Boston baby born in 2020 arrived at Brigham and Women's Hospital right at the stroke of midnight.

Baby Dominick was born at exactly 12a.m. measuring 19 1/2 inches and weighing in at 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

Both baby and mother are resting comfortably, according to a statement from Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dominick joins his 2 1/2 year old sister, who was also born at the same hospital.

Local

shooting 23 mins ago

Man Shot Dead on New Year’s Eve in Lawrence

Weather forecast 59 mins ago

Clear Weather Welcomes 2020

The city's hospitals stay in touch to determine which Boston hospital will welcome the first baby of the New Year. This year, Dominick gave Brigham and Women's the honor.

This article tagged under:

New Year's Day
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us