Brigham and Women's nurses could soon strike

Thousands of health care workers with Brigham and Women's Hospital could soon be going on strike.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to allow the Boston hospital's nurses to hit the picket line.

The tally was nearly unanimous, with 2,507 union members voting to enable a one-day strike and just 16 voting no.

"We didn't want to be here, the hospital put us here," said Jen DeVincent, a labor and delivery nurse. "But we have huge results, and hopefully the hospital listens and takes heed to this."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The vote comes after nearly a year of failed contract negotiations.

"I hope that they listen, finally," said Massachusetts Nurses Association Chair Kelly Morgan. "It's been 11 long months, and we would like to come to a contract without taking it to the next step."

The union is asking the hospital system for additional security and competitive wages to keep staff from going to other hospitals.

Some have also pointed to poor working conditions, sharing photos of mice in one of the cafeterias.

"We work in deplorable conditions," said Kerrie Young, who heads the emergency department. "We don't have enough equipment, we don't have enough staff, we have patients in hallways in the emergency room waiting hours to be seen."

On Thursday, the union will take another vote, but this time, for nurses at Faulkner Hospital to follow suit and go on strike.

If approved, this could impact about 4,500 nurses in total.

"We have been negotiating with the union since August of 2023 and have participated in 28 sessions with the Massachusetts Nursing Association to date, along with a federal mediator since May 6," a Mass General Brigham spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. "We have made substantial progress, reached tentative agreements on several issues, and feel confident that we proposed a fair and equitable contract, positioning BWH nurses amongst the highest paid nurses in the state. Our focus remains on supporting our nurses while providing high-quality, safe care for our patients. If a strike is authorized by the MNA and takes place, we are positioned to provide the care our patients expect."

There is another contract negotiation scheduled for Aug. 8. If an agreement is not reached by then, nurses say a possible date for a strike would likely be set.