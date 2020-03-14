Patients at Brigham and Women’s Hospitals in Boston will be allowed one healthy guest a day, the hospital announced in a change to their visitor policy Saturday.

All visitors will also be screened when they arrive, a Brigham and Women’s Hospital Spokesperson said.

Added delays in patient visits are anticipated with the new policy, the spokesperson said, and advised patients and guests to allow for extra time as screening is implemented.

Brigham and Women’s is one of the hospitals in Boston that has tested a number of people for coronavirus.

The hospital said this measure was part of taking every precaution for maintaining the health of patients, visitors and staff.