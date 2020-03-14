Local
coronavirus

Brigham and Women’s to Limit, Screen Hospital Visitors

The hospital anticipates added delays to visitors as it tries to improve safety measures

By Alec Greaney

brigham and women's hospital
NBC10 Boston

Patients at Brigham and Women’s Hospitals in Boston will be allowed one healthy guest a day, the hospital announced in a change to their visitor policy Saturday.

All visitors will also be screened when they arrive, a Brigham and Women’s Hospital Spokesperson said.

Added delays in patient visits are anticipated with the new policy, the spokesperson said, and advised patients and guests to allow for extra time as screening is implemented.

Local

seafood industry 47 mins ago

Lobster Prices Tumble as Exports to China, Europe Slow

Rhode Island 59 mins ago

Massive Mill Fire Destroys Multiple Buildings in Pawtucket

Brigham and Women’s is one of the hospitals in Boston that has tested a number of people for coronavirus.

The hospital said this measure was part of taking every precaution for maintaining the health of patients, visitors and staff.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Brigham and Women's Hospital
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us