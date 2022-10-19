Brisk Breeze Arrives as Temperatures Take a Dip

It’s more of a dip in the temperatures than a drop. Wednesday and Thursday feature highs that struggle to make 60 degrees. This is mid-October after all, and our normal high temp is 61degrees in Boston. So to say that this is a cold snap would be bit of an overstatement. Breezes, however, DO make it feel a little chilly. Gusts of 20-25 in the next couple of days will be common, something to keep in mind if you’re working/walking outside for any length of time.

In any event, the sun will dominate for the next several days. In fact, we’ll keep this rolling straight through the weekend, with a warming trend. By Saturday, we could even be knocking on the door of 70 degrees in spots.

The only downturn in the forecast would be an approaching weather system next Monday/Tuesday (yeah, it’s a ways out) that will turn the winds onshore and bring in the cooler air. Coupled with showers, we could sink back into the 50s. This should be short-lived, however as the warmth resumes by the middle of next week.

Enjoy the sunny spell!