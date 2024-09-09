Woman missing 2 weeks after leaving Worcester hospital, police say

A woman went missing after leaving a Worcester, Massachusetts, hospital in late August, police said this weekend, asking for help finding her.

Brittany Lunny, who also goes by "Brit," left UMass Medical Center on Monday, Aug. 26, and hasn't been seen since, according to the Hopedale Police Department. The 26-year-old is 5-foot-4, with brown hair that has blonde highlights and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Lunny's whereabouts was asked to call police at 508-634-2227.

Worcester police shared the post on Sunday, noting that Lunny was missing from Hopedale but last seen in their city.

A large reward for information was being offered by her family, according to Caroline Lunny, a local realtor and former Miss Massachusetts USA who's also appeared on "The Bachelor."