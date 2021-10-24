Local

Brockton

Brockton Celebrates 70th Anniversary of Marciano-Louis Bout

Rocky Marciano's 1948 New England Golden Gloves Championship
Heritage Auctions, HA.com

The city of Brockton is celebrating the 70th anniversary of favorite son Rocky Marciano's heavyweight fight against Joe Louis with a special showing of the bout this week.

The eight-round match will be shown in its entirety on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at West Middle School, according to a statement from the city. Mayor Robert F. Sullivan will honor members of the Marciano family, who will attend and host a discussion about the fight.

Marciano was 27 and an up-and-coming star in the heavyweight division when he stepped into the Madison Square Garden ring on Oct. 26, 1951 against Louis, who was 37 and trying to mount a comeback after retiring.

Marciano was the underdog, but won by TKO in the eighth round to end Louis' career.

The event is free and open to the public.

