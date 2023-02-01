Suspected Gunman in Deadly Brockton Dollar Tree Shooting at Large, DA Says

The man suspected of killing one person and wounding another in a double shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, is still at large Wednesday, authorities said.

He was identified as Luis Soto, a 32-year-old former employee of the store, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. They noted that the shooting does not appear to be random, but Soto is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities identified the man who died in Tuesday's shooting as East Boston resident Dongbin Pyon, 38. He died after being rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital along with the other shooting victim, who hasn't been identified; that man's condition hasn't been released.

Soto is wanted on a murder charge after fleeing the store after the shooting, prosecutors said. They've located his car but, as they search for him, are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call state or Brockton police.

@MassStatePolice @BrocktonPolice Continue To Search For Man Wanted In Connection With Deadly Double Shooting pic.twitter.com/KuT1N8Q5Z7 — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) February 1, 2023

The store where the shooting took place — located at 999 North Montello Street — is in a busy section of Brockton, near many other businesses. People who live in the area ran out of their homes when they began hearing first responders race to the scene Tuesday afternoon.

"The gentleman was lying on the sidewalk," Lisa Dower said, describing how she saw one of the victims, who had apparently managed to make it to the street. "At first, he wasn't moving. I was scared for him, and then I saw his arms moving."

Gunfire Rings Out Inside Dollar Tree

Both people who were shot inside the store on Tuesday were rushed to the hospital, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Police in Brockton confirmed that one of the shooting victims died.

@MassStatePolice @BrocktonPolice are investigating a double shooting that occurred inside a Dollar Tree store located at 999 North Montello Street just before 2 pm today. Two male victims were transported to area hospitals. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) January 31, 2023

Officers did not say Tuesday whether someone was taken into custody in connection with the gunfire, or whether the victims were shoppers or employees.

Dollar Tree Releases Statement:

"We are aware of the tragic incident at our store in Brockton, MA (N. Montello St. location) this afternoon and are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrible crime."