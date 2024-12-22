Brockton firefighter dies in line of duty, fire department announces

A veteran firefighter has died in the line of duty in Brockton, Massachusetts, the fire department announced Sunday.

The Brockton Fire Department says Jeffrey Albanese suffered a cardiac arrest on Dec. 9 while responding to a call. He was resuscitated by his fellow firefighters and taken to Signature Brockton Hospital before being transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess in Boston.

Albanese fought very hard, the fire department said, but he died from his injuries late Saturday night.

"Firefighter Albanese fought a courageous battle with his family and brother and sister Firefighters by his side," Chief Brian Nardelli wrote in a statement. "Please keep the Albanese family and the members of Brockton Firefighters Local 144 in your thoughts and prayers."

There was a procession Sunday for Albanese, who was a 24-year veteran of the fire department, having been appointed on Sept. 11, 2000. He most recently served as the senior man of Engine Company 4, the fire chief said. He also was a member of the Honor Guard.

Albanese leaves behind a wife and two children, according to the firefighters union.

Arrangements for Albanese will be announced once they are finalized.