Starbucks in Brockton plans to change cafe hours to deter students

A Brockton, Massachusetts, Starbucks is making a change of plans as the academic year begins.

They're changing how long their dining area is open — and the reason is directly connected to nearby Brockton High School.

The concern is when school dismisses every day, students walk across the street and gather at the restaurants, not necessarily buying anything there.

There's also a McDonald's and Taco Bell on either side of the Starbucks. Their management told the Brockton Enterprise they experience similar issues with students congregating as well.

Brockton High School has been plagued by student violence, but school officials say they are making steps to improve the situation. Precautions include bag checks, metal detectors and security specialists.

These concerns follow last year's controversial call from the school committee to bring in the National Guard to address student behavior issues at Brockton High School.

That didn't happen, but the Department of Education and police department are in the process of completing safety audits of the school system.

During a school committee meeting earlier this month, Brockton Police Lt. Paul Bonanca explained the Starbucks situation to committee members.

"I met with management at that location and in the past, we've had some issues with some of the local businesses, the ones that were across or near the high school. And they're going to take some measures, close between the hours of one and three when the kids get out," said Bonanca. "Just because when kids congregate, the areas that are closest to the high school, it seems to be more of a concentrated area of those that congregate."

Bonanca said the drive-thru will remain open during those hours, and the afternoon closures will only be on weekdays when school is in session.