Brockton High student arrested on assault charge after report he showed a gun

A Brockton, Massachusetts, high school student was arrested Wednesday on assault charges after a report that he was carrying a gun near the school, police said.

Brockton police said the investigation began on Wednesday when administrators at Brockton High School received a report that a student allegedly brandished a gun near Campanelli Stadium on Tuesday. The stadium is next to the school campus.

Brockton police responded to investigate and found the student in a car in the school parking lot. The 17-year-old, who has not been publicly identified due to his age, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Further charges are possible, police said.

Investigators did not find a gun on the student or in the car, police noted, and there are no reports that the student brought the gun inside the school. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no greater threat to the school.

School safety concerns have been in the spotlight in Brockton this year as the district grapples with past issues of violence and behavioral issues, particularly at the high school.