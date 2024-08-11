Brockton Hospital to reopen Tuesday after fire caused 18-month closure

Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital announced there will be an updated emergency department and a new outpatient surgical facility among other improvements.

By Darren Botelho

Brockton Hospital will reopen this week following an 18-month closure caused by a massive electrical fire early last year that shocked patients and staff.

Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, which will open back up on Tuesday, announced there will be an updated emergency department with a 12-unit behavioral health triage unit and a new outpatient surgical facility among other improvements.

In February 2023, the 10-alarm response sent firefighters rushing to the scene from all across the region. The fire started in the electrical equipment room and forced 176 patients to be transferred from the hospital.

A massive fire broke out Tuesday at Brockton Hospital, forcing the evacuations of patients.

The extended closure left Good Samaritan Medical Center as the only major emergency room open in Brockton.

Still, more than a year after the blaze, Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital says three units -- maternity, pediatric and behavioral health -- will remain closed.

While the reopening may have taken a year and a half, emergency officials say they're still thankful that no one got hurt in the fire.

