Car crashes into Brockton laundromat

A car smashed into the front of a laundromat in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt — the Brockton Fire Department said they were working at the scene on Crescent Street by Crescent Avenue. They shared an image of a car halfway through a shattered window in the front of the store, having apparently jumped the curb from the parking lot.

More details about the incident weren't immediately available from fire officials. NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.

Brockton Fire is currently working on scene with a motor vehicle into the laundromat at 391 Crescent St. pic.twitter.com/D2yYwIxKfR — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) December 19, 2024

But the owner of the Crescent Laundromat said the crash happened when an older woman parked outside of the business accidentally stepped on the gas. He said a few customers were inside at the time but in a different side of the business, and no one was hurt.