2 people arrested, 3rd sought in connection with Brockton woman's death

Two people have been arrested and a third person is being sought in connection with the neglect and death of an elderly woman in Brockton, Massachusetts, last year.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office has announced that 53-year-old Eva Fontes Cardoso and 64-year-old Lisa Hamilton were taken into custody by Massachusetts State Police Friday morning following a lengthy investigation into the May 2023 death of a 79-year-old Brockton woman.

Cardoso, Hamilton and the third person who has not yet been arrested all allegedly participated in a scheme to steal from the state Medicare program. The district attorney's office didn't specify what charges the trio is facing.

Officials haven't provided further information at this time, including the name of the woman who died, or the name of the person who is still being sought by police.

Cardoso and Hamilton will appear in Brockton Superior Court, the DA's office said. It was not immediately clear if they had obtained attorneys.