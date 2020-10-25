Local

Brockton Man, 22, Arrested in Deadly Shooting at Super 8 Motel

Brockton police responded to the motel located at 385 Westgate Drive, after receiving a report about a shooting around 6:20 p.m.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to Friday's deadly shooting at the Super 8 Motel in Brockton, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. 

D’Vante Bly-Mollenthiel, 22, of Brockton, was arrested around 3 p.m. Sunday in Brockton without incident, Cruz said.

Around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Brockton police received multiple 911 calls for a shooting at the Super 8 Motel. Officers responded and were directed to room 212 where they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim -- later identified as Christopher Lascase, 20, of Brockton -- was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he was pronounced dead, Cruz said.

This incident does not appear to be a random act of violence, Cruz said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Bly-Mollenthiel is scheduled to appear in Brockton District Court Monday where he will be arraigned on the murder charge. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

