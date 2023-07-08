Brockton man charged with murder in 2022 Roxbury shooting

Police in Boston have made an arrest in a deadly Roxbury shooting last year.

Twenty-one-year-old Adornous Hazelwood of Brockton, Massachusetts, was arrested on a murder charge Thursday, the Boston Police Department said Friday.

Hazelwood is accused of fatally shooting Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez on Shawmut Avenue Sept. 29.

A man was killed Thursday night after he was shot near a public park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood where children were practicing sports. No arrests have been made.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. across the street from the Jim Rice Baseball Field at Ramsey Park.

Charges against Hazelwood include murder, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Hazelwood is set to be arraigned on an unspecified date at Suffolk Superior Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.