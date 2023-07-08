Brockton man charged with murder in 2022 Roxbury shooting

Police in Boston have made an arrest in a deadly Roxbury shooting last year.
Twenty-one-year-old Adornous Hazelwood of Brockton, Massachusetts, was arrested on a murder charge Thursday, the Boston Police Department said Friday.
Hazelwood is accused of fatally shooting Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez on Shawmut Avenue Sept. 29.
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. across the street from the Jim Rice Baseball Field at Ramsey Park.
Charges against Hazelwood include murder, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Hazelwood is set to be arraigned on an unspecified date at Suffolk Superior Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.