Brockton man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly 2018 shooting

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges tied to the fatal shooting of a Brockton man in 2018.

Andrew Tymek, 21, of Brockton, was accused in the death of 21-year-old Anthony Baker, who was shot dead on Arthur Street on June 8, 2018. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, Tymek and Baker were involved in an ongoing feud.

Tymek pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault by means of a deadly weapon, malicious injury to a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building. He was sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison.

A co-defendant in the case, Christopher Nogueira of Taunton, was found not guilty of charges against him by a Plymouth County jury last month.