Brockton to honor boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler with ‘stunning' statue

The city of Brockton, Massachusetts, will honor boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler on Thursday.

A "stunning" $150,000 statue of Hagler will be unveiled at 11 a.m. at a new park and street bearing his name near 28 Petronelli Way, city officials said.

"Brockton is known worldwide as the 'City of Champions,' largely because of the incredible and historic athletic achievements of Marvelous Marvin Hagler," said Mayor Robert Sullivan.

The bronze statue, commissioned by Brodin Studios, was funded through a $150,000 grant secured by Massachusetts state Rep. Gerry Cassidy, according to officials.

The public will be able to see the statue in the new Marvelous Marvin Hagler Park on the newly named Marvelous Marvin Hagler Way, which is next to the former Petronelli Brothers' gym, officials said.

Hagler was born in Newark, New Jersey, and moved to Brockton in 1969, where he trained with the Petronelli Brothers for many years. He later became the undisputed middleweight boxing champion of the world.

Hagler fought and beat the "era's best," including Tommy "Hitman" Hearns, Roberto Duran, Vito Antuofermo and Mustafa Hamsho.

He has a "prodigious record" of 62 wins and three losses, defeating 52 by knockout, including 12 title defenses.

Hagler held the middleweight title from 1980 to 1987 and was one of the biggest and most recognizable sports starts in the world throughout the 1980s, according to officials.

He has also been credited for helping launch HBO boxing and the pay-per-view fight era, officials said.

Hagler retired from boxing in 1987 and moved to Italy, where he became an action movie star. Six years later, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in New York.

Hagler died unexpectedly in March 2021 at the age of 66 at his home in New Hampshire.

"Marvelous Marvin was a global boxing icon who embodied all the best attributes of our great city: toughness, perseverance, community and dedication. This statute will stand as a symbol of his spirit for generations and inspire people to always strive to be the best that they can be," said Sullivan.