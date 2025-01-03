Brockton

1 in custody after driver hits 100mph during police chase in Brockton

At one point troopers clocked the speed of the vehicle at over 100mph, according to Massachusetts State Police

By Thea DiGiammerino

A police chase ended in a crash in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday.
One person is in custody and police continue to search for two others after a police chase in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police said they were pursuing the vehicle on Route 24 south, near exit 35, because it failed to stop for police. At one point troopers clocked the speed of the vehicle at over 100mph.

Troopers stopped the chase around exit 33. State police say after exiting the highway the car crashed, first striking another vehicle coming to a stop at the intersection at North Pearl Street.

Three men got out of the vehicle and tried to flee, according to police. One was captured, but the search for two others continues.

The situation remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

More details were not immediately available.

