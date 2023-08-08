Local

Brockton

Brockton police investigate shooting that injured 20-year-old man

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday on Stillman Avenue in Brockton, Massachusetts

By Michael Rosenfield

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 20-year-old man Monday in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex that's part of the Brockton Housing Authority on Stillman Avenue.

The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators could be seen focusing on one apartment in particular, looking for evidence inside the unit and outside in the courtyard as well.

Authorities have not said what the motive for the crime may have been, or if any arrests have been made.

