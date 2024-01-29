Brockton police seek missing 14-year-old girl

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing teenager.

Authorities say 14-year-old Lee Anni Dossantos was last seen walking out of Plouffe Middle School around noon Monday.

At the time of her disappearance, Dossantos was wearing a grey cardigan sweater over a black T-shirt with black leggings and brown boots.

Police did not give a physical description of Dossantos, but released two photos, including a surveillance image showing her how she was dressed Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-941-0200.