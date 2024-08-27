Brockton school community mourns 10-year-old killed in Plainville crash

School officials in Brockton, Massachusetts, are mourning the death of a 10-year-old boy after a crash this weekend in Plainville.

Brockton Public Schools shared condolences to the family of Jaylen Bush-Victorian, who was set to start the fifth grade at Downey School.

The crash on Route 1 Saturday also injured Jaylen's parents and three siblings. Authorities say their vehicle was rear-ended by the drunk driver of an SUV stolen from outside a Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

"It's challenging to find the words to describe the sense of loss brought on by this tragedy," the school district said Tuesday in a Facebook post. "Our hearts are with the family and all those who love them as they mourn."

Jaylen's mother also works for the district as a paraprofessional at the Barrett Russell Early Childhood Center.

"Members of our district leadership team have been in regular communication with the Bush-Victorian family and will continue to hold them close moving forward, offering every available resource to support them as they mourn this tragic loss," Brockton Public Schools added.

Adjustment counselors will be at the Downey School between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Wednesday. The district is inviting any community members affected by the tragedy to attend.

The driver accused of causing the crash was arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court. He was ordered held on $100,000 bail.