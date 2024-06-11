Brockton

Man shot in car in Brockton, police say

By Staff Reports

A man was shot inside a car in Brockton, Massachusetts, Monday night, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on Brook Street, Brockton police said.

The shots were fired from a white truck traveling on Brook Street, police said, and the man inside of a blue Nissan sedan was the target.

The victim, whose name wasn't immediately released, sought help from police and fire personnel on Warren and Forest avenues, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition wasn't known.

The shooting remains under investigation.

