Brockton shooting leaves man injured, police say

A man was hurt in a shooting Tuesday evening in Brockton, Massachusetts.
Police say they responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the shooting on Belmont Street. Aerial footage showed officers outside Traders World, a pawn shop.
The shooting left a man with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Authorities say the shooting was not random. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
