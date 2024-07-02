Brockton

Brockton shooting leaves man injured, police say

A man was hurt in a shooting Tuesday evening in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Police say they responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the shooting on Belmont Street. Aerial footage showed officers outside Traders World, a pawn shop.

The shooting left a man with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting was not random. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

