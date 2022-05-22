Local

Broken Cooling Unit Shuts Down Steamship Authority Reservation Systems

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Reservation systems for ferries traveling to and from Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket were shut down Sunday due to a broken air conditioning unit, The Steamship Authority announced.

No reservations can currently be made online, at the terminals or by phone.

The Steamship Authority is honoring all existing vehicle and high-speed ferry reservations, but any last-minute travel is on a standby basis only, according to the transit system.

Passenger can still purchase tickets at the ferry terminals using cash or credit card.

