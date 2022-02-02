Local

Broken Rail Line to Cause Commuter Delays

A broken rail line was expected to cause delays for commuters as it impacted some trains on the Greenbush, Middleboro/Kingston and Lakeville lines. Crews were working on the broken track Wednesday morning near the JFK/UMass station.

Crews quickly fixed the rail line and normal train service has resumed on the Middleborough, Kingston and Greenbush Lines. Trains will now make all stops through South Station, but passengers may experience residual delays, the MBTA said.

No further information was immediately available.

