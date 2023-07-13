Broker takes OceanGate submersible off market after high-profile Titan implosion

It's going to be a tough sell — if it sells at all.

An OceanGate submersible named Antipodes has been on the market for the past five years, but now, the man in charge of selling it is throwing in the towel.

"We have just recently taken the MLS listing for this submarine down off of the marine sites," expedition yacht broker Steve Reoch said Wednesday.

Reoch said the Titan submersible implosion that happened last month will undoubtedly hurt future sales.

OceanGate has since suspended its operations.

"You're looking at a situation where this is in the whole world's mind. This was a global issue," said Reoch. "People are obviously going to connect Titan to other legitimate submersible operators and fear for safety, and that's what's going to hurt the industry in the short run."

According to Reoch, lawsuits will also be likely, putting the submersible's nearly $800,000 price tag in jeopardy.

"It's my opinion that Antipodes, being part of OceanGate, will be in litigation for years and years to come," he said. "It's really unsellable at this point."

Reoch said he first took on the sale after meeting with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush at a facility in Washington.

Rush was one of the five people killed on the Titan submersible en route to the Titanic in June.

Reoch, however, claims Antipodes is different because it is certified by independent, third-party agencies.

"Titan was not, that was Stockton's essential downfall, in my opinion. Along with the fact that he obviously took one too many shortcuts," said Reoch. "These other subs are perfectly safe. And the Titan has really put more than a black eye on the industry."