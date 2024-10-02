Crime and Courts

Man arrested in Brookline child sex abuse imagery investigation

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children passed along a tip that led to the arrest of Firoze Kohli, Brookline police say

A man under arrest in a child sex imagery police investigation in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A man was arrested Wednesday in an investigation into the uploading of images showing child sex abuse, police in Brookline, Massachusetts, said.

Firoze Kohli, 27, was taken into custody after a court-authorized search at an apartment on Commonwealth Avenue, police said. He faces charges of possessing child pornography and disseminating obscene matter.

The investigation began with a tip from the parent company of an app called Kik to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which passed it along to Brookline police, the department said. At the apartment, officers saw what appeared to be child sex abuse imagery and seized several electronics.

More information about the alleged crimes wasn't immediately available, and it wasn't immediately clear if Kohli had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police noted more charges were possible as the investigation continues.

Boston police and FBI agents were at the scene as well.

Another apartment, on Beacon Street, was searched in connection with the investigation, police said, but they determined a former roommate of Kohli's was not suspected of any criminal activity.

