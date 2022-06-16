Brookline Drops Mask Mandate as COVID Surge Recedes

The mask mandate in Brookline, Massachusetts, was lifted Thursday, just as that the U.S. Open of golf teed off in the town.

The mandate for schools and town-owned indoor spaces had gone into effect May 23 as COVID-19 metrics were rising. But they've been falling, and the area is no longer considered at high or medium risk for COVID transmission, the town said.

"We are seeing a consistent week over week drop in our weekly community case counts, as well as significant drops in our school case numbers. The Department will continue to watch the data work with our community partners to respond to the changing COVID trends," Health Commissioner Sigalle Reiss said in a statement.

An indoor mask mandate takes effect Monday in Brookline, Massachusetts, for all schools and other town-owned indoor spaces.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Masks remain mandatory in health care facilities and local organizations may still require masks themselves.

Thursday's announcement didn't mention the U.S. Open, which is expected to bring about 175,000 people to the town and the famed Country Club through this weekend.