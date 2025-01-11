18-year-old shot in Brookline; police investigating

An investigation is underway in Brookline, Massachusetts, after an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting overnight.

Brookline police say they received multiple calls around 1:25 a.m. Saturday reporting possible shots fired. Responding officers found several spent shell casings on New Terrace Road, but they didn't find a victim.

Dispatchers called around to local hospitals and learned a person had walked into the Brigham with a gunshot wound to the hip area, police said.

Brookline officers responded to the hospital and confirmed the victim had received his injuries from the New Terrace Road shooting. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said. His name has not been released.

According to police, a vehicle was also located at the hospital that appeared to have ballistic rounds in it.

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and interviewing witnesses.