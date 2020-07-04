Local

Brookline

Brookline Police Chief Resigns

By Lara Salahi

brookline massachusetts police cruiser
necn

Brookline Police Chief Andrew Lipson announced his resignation Friday.

In a letter to the Town Administrator and the Select Board, Lipson said it was "untenable" for him to remain in his position.

Lipson's announcement comes amid calls for police reform and budget cuts.

Local

2 hours ago

Police Seize Dozens of Fireworks in South Boston

beaches 2 hours ago

Going to the Beach in NH, Maine? Be Careful of Rip Currents

“This was unexpected and disappointing news, but we must accept Mr. Lipson’s decision about what he believes is best," Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said in a written statement. "I am grateful for his contributions as Chief of Police and have no doubt he will continue to advocate for positive change in policing going forward."

Lipson's last day as police chief will be September 1. He intends to remain on the department as a Lieutenant and Deputy Superintendent.

This article tagged under:

Brookline
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us