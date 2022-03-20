Brookline Police Investigating Reported Assault of BC Student

An investigation is underway after a female Boston College student reported that she was assaulted early Friday morning.

The female student reported to Boston College Police that she was inappropriately touched while walking off campus in the area of 1432 Beacon Street in Brookline, police said.

The suspect is reported described as a 5 feet, 8 inch tall male who was wearing a hoodie.

Police urged area residents to travel in groups or use well-lit routes when traveling in the evening. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookline or Boston College Police Departments.