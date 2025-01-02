Brookline

Brookline police looking to identify two people tied to break-in investigation

By Thea DiGiammerino

Brookline police say the suspects pictured above may be connected with a break-in at a Coolidge Corner apartment on Dec. 17.
Brookline Police Department

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, are looking for two people who may have been involved in a break-in at a Coolidge Corner apartment in December.

Investigators provided few details on the incident, saying only that it happened during the day on Dec. 17.

One person is described as a woman with dark hair, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray pants, white sneakers and carrying a brown handbag. The second is a man and was wearing a black ball cap, green sweatshirt, green camo shorts and black and white sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes either person is asked to call police.

This article tagged under:

Brookline
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us