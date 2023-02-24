Police in Mass., NH to Boost Patrols After ‘National Day of Hate' Social Media Posts

Police in Massachusetts and New Hampshire will step up their presence this weekend after social media posts referenced a supposed "National Day of Hate" against Jewish groups.

Brookline police said the situation started with an antisemitic group based in Iowa, which reached out to its supporters calling for them to “shock the masses with banners, fliers, & graffiti." The department has plans to increase patrols in areas of religious institutions, especially temples and synagogues.

There has been no word on any specific threats.

The New Hampshire Department of Public Safety also put out a warning Friday, asking residents and visitors to be vigilant, and adding they have not received any credible threats or notice of any scheduled events in the state at this time. Anything suspicious can be reported by calling 911.

ADVISORY: An anti-Semitic group based in Iowa has called for its supporters to “shock the masses with banners, fliers, & graffiti." We have increased patrols in the area of local religious institutions especially temples, synagogues and will not tolerate hate crimes! LINK IN BIO pic.twitter.com/uY5lzRd6Ui — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) February 24, 2023

The Anti-Defamation League said it is closely monitoring this anticipated “Day of Hate” campaign. Bias or hate incidents can be reported to the ADL at adl.org/incident.

We are closely monitoring tomorrow's anticipated "Day of Hate" campaign and are in touch with local law enforcement agencies. As always, please report any bias or hate incidents to ADL at https://t.co/fsOAPw8JfC and please join us in celebrating a #ShabbatOfPeaceNotHate. pic.twitter.com/E9pvUkxAHp — ADL (@ADL) February 24, 2023

Law enforcement in other cities across the country, including New York City and Chicago, are also upping patrols.

This comes just days after police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire announced an investigation into hateful graffiti in their city.

Recent years have seen a significant increase in hate and antisemitic incidents. In an April 2022 report, the ADL found a 42% spike in reports of assaults, harassment and vandalism against Jewish people in New England in 2021, and a 34% increase nationwide.