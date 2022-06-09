Brookline Residents Rent Out Homes for US Open

When the U.S. Open is held next week at The Country Club in Brookline, the players, caddies and staff will all need a place to stay for the week-long event.

Many of them will rent houses in the area and some are going for tens of thousands of dollars.

“We thought it would be nice to get out of town and rent the house and let a golfer have a brilliant opportunity to be here in this fabulous house,” said Lesley Bakalar.

Bakalar will be renting out her Chestnut Hill home to a pro-golfer for the week of the tournament. She will have to make it rental ready. That means clearing out the refrigerator, getting rid of clutter and removing any personal belongings.

The house is minutes from The Country Club where the U.S. Open will be held for four days starting June 16.

“Obviously the U.S. Open is a real big deal,” said Jack Enright. “Imagine that, if you had a house next door to someone that just rented and all of a sudden you look out your window and it’s Rory and whomever else.”

Enright has been a realtor since 1984. He says it’s not every day that this area plays host to an international event like this. The U.S. Open was last held in Brookline in 1988.

“It’s huge, so many people, what it is doing for all of Greater Boston, for all the revenue coming in, it’s great,” said Enright.

Rental prices for some of the homes in the area have been listed from $13,000 all the way up to $30,000 and even as high as $60,000.

“U.S. Open attendees would rather rent a house during the event , so as to fully experience local culture,” said Brian Higgins.

Higgins is with a company called Accommodations for the Event. They specialize in renting homes near major golf tournaments.

“Larger golf such as the U.S. Open can generate massive income for the local economy,” he said.

The U.S. Open is being held June 16 -19 at The Country Club in Brookline. It will air on NBC10 Boston.