Brookline to Require Proof of COVID Vaccine at Certain Businesses

The town of Brookline, Massachusetts, will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 at certain businesses beginning this weekend.

Interim Health Commissioner Pat Maloney announced Tuesday that patrons at restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues would have to provide proof that they have been vaccinated. He said the order has the support of the Select Board and the Advisory Council on Public Health.

The order applies to indoor and outdoor seating areas at eateries in town, as well as indoor entertainment and event venues like movie theaters and museums.

Visitors 12 and older will have to provide proof of at least one vaccine dose beginning Saturday. As of Feb. 22, those patrons will need to present proof of full vaccination, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna.

To enter impacted businesses, children ages 5-11, for whom the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized will need to provide proof of one dose starting March 22 and two doses starting May 1.

"This approach helps to protect our entire community as we approach the start of the third year of a pandemic that's touched all of our lives," Maloney said in a statement. "I want to thank the Advisory Council on Public Health and the Select Board for their leadership on this issue."

Neighboring Boston will also begin implementation of its vaccine requirement Saturday.

