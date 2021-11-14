Local

Rhode Island

Brown University Expands Slavery Report, But No Plans for Reparations

By Jennifer Mcdermott

generic-papers
Stock Image

Brown University has expanded its 2006 report on its own historical ties to the transatlantic slave trade amid renewed national conversation on slavery’s legacy.

But the Ivy League university in Providence, Rhode Island, says it has no plans currently to pay reparations to descendants of enslaved people who worked on campus.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Brown released its expanded second edition of the report Friday.

Undergraduate students this spring voted overwhelmingly for the university to identify such descendants and begin paying them reparations, but there's no active process to do so.

Local

sutton 30 mins ago

Injuries Reported in Early Morning Crash in Sutton

National Weather Service 1 hour ago

NWS Surveying Damage in Several Locations Across Conn. & RI After Severe Weather Moved Through

Brown senior Zanagee Artis says the administration isn't listening to students’ voices. 

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode Islandbrown university
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us