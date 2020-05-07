Bruce Springsteen to Address Boston College Students at Fall Convocation

Local

The singer-songwriter will address the Class of 2024 at Boston College's First Year Academic Convocation on Sept. 10

By Melissa Buja

Students arriving at Boston College this fall will be greeted by legendary performer Bruce Springsteen during their academic convocation.

The singer-songwriter will address the Class of 2024 at BC's First Year Academic Convocation on Sept. 10, according to a news release from the college.

Springsteen will first address the students at the convocation, which welcomes all first-year students into BC's academic community. He will then led the "First Flight Procession" down Linden Lane as students take part in a traditional torch-lit ceremony, according to college officials.

During the procession, first-year students are passed torches from members of the BC community as a way to "go set the world aflame."

Students will receive a copy of Springsteen's "Born to Run" memoir, which focuses on family dynamics, personal relationships and addressing adversity.

Springsteen is a 20-time Grammy winner, Academy Award recipient and Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree. His son, Evan, is a 2012 Boston College alumnus.

