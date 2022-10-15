Bruins Beat Coyotes 6-3 for 19th Straight Win in Series

Derek Forbort scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:29 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins won their home opener 6-3 over Arizona, beating the Coyotes for the 19th straight time. It’s the Bruins’ longest winning streak in club history against any opponent, with their last loss against the Coyotes coming on Oct. 9, 2010 in Prague. The Bruins, an Original Six team, have won their first two games to begin their 99th season under new coach Jim Montgomery, who was hired after they fired Bruce Cassidy following last season. The Coyotes erased a 3-1 deficit early in the third period, but Forbort saved the home opener from being a big letdown for the TD Garden crowd.

