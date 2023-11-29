Bruins players aim to score holiday cheer by shopping for children in hospitals

The Boston Bruins took time off the ice to shop for toys and bring cheer to children who are spending the holidays in hospitals this winter.

The players gathered at a Target store in Watertown, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning to beat the crowds and get their shopping lists done — carts that ended up overflowing with presents.

It's one of the team's largest charity events and by now a holiday tradition that dates back 13 years.

The players, wearing their jerseys, dashed through the aisles of Target in their one-man open cart, trading their sticks for toys.

Each one went through a list and checked it twice.

"Fidget toys, stress balls, kinetic stand, Lego's. They got everything, so I have some work to do," said Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

"[It's] definitely testing my Santa Claus abilities," said Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

They all picked up a toy for a child in hospital, no matter if they've been naughty or nice.

"If we can make a kid forget what they're going through for even a minute, it's worth doing," said Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Their goal was to score holiday cheer, just like they do every year.

"It's tradition and I like it," said Bruins forward Oskar Steen.

And give children a reason to smile this season, while they spend the holidays away from home.

"I get to get up early and toy shop for kids in need and what better way to start off your morning than that," said Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark.

"Whatever little part we can do to give back and show them the support right back during the holiday season is one of my favorite things to do," added Swayman.

All the toys were bought with money donated by the players and the Boston Bruins Foundation, and to later be delivered to hundreds of children at different hospitals in the area.