Bruins' Rask Opts Out of NHL Postseason

Jaroslav Halak will take over as Boston's goaltender

By Jake Levin

In a stunning move, Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has opted out of the remainder of the NHL's postseason.

The team announced Rask was opting out Saturday morning, less than two hours before the team's third game in its Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 after Carolina defeated the Bruins Thursday night, 3-2, to even things up. In four games this postseason, Rask was 1-3 with a 2.57 goals against average and a .904 save percentage -- dramatically lower than his 2.02 and .934 marks from last postseason, when he led the Bruins to within one win of a Stanley Cup title.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said he wasn't caught off guard by Rask's decision, noting he'd had previous conversations about the possibility with him.

"He felt he needed to make a decision now, rather than later on," Sweeney said.

Jaroslav Halak, 35, will become Boston's starting goaltender moving forward. The journeyman has been among the top backups in the league over the last five seasons, but he hasn't appeared in a postseason game (not including this year's round robin games) since 2015.

Rask, 33, has been with the Bruins since 2006, when the team acquired him in a goalie swap for Andrew Raycroft. At 291-158-64, he's the winningest goalie in franchise history. Rask has one year left on his contract that's set to pay him $7 million in 2020-21.

