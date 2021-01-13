Bruins to Honor Travis Roy With Helmet Emblem During 2021 NHL Season

B's to honor Travis Roy with helmet emblem originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When the Bruins drop the puck on the 2021 NHL season on Thursday night, their helmets will have a special addition in honor of an inspirational figure.

The B's are joining with the Boston University men's and women's hockey teams by wearing a commemorative TR24 emblem on their helmets this season in honor of the life and legacy of Travis Roy.

Roy, who passed away in October at age 45, was paralyzed from the neck down after crashing headfirst into the boards just 11 seconds into his first shift with BU in 1995. He went on to establish the Travis Roy Foundation to help spinal cord injury survivors -- a foundation that has awarded millions of dollars of grants and helped more than 2,100 SCI victims and their families.

“The Boston Bruins are proud to join Boston University this upcoming season in honoring the courageous and inspirational life of Travis Roy,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs in a team statement. “I am forever grateful for having had the opportunity to call Travis a friend and will never forget the lessons his life’s journey taught us all. Travis’s profound legacy will always be remembered within the Bruins locker room and in hockey rinks across the world.”

"When Travis felt the tap on his shoulder from Coach Parker signaling his turn to take the ice for BU, it was the best moment of his life,” said Roy’s parents Brenda and Lee. “Years of hard work and dedication were about to pay off -- his lifelong dream was coming true. Twenty years later, the Bruins offered Travis a one-day contract and asked him to drop the ceremonial pregame puck. He was honored and humbled to do so.

"Fans from around New England were present on both occasions cheering him on. It was their love and support that gave Travis the courage and motivation to move forward under the most difficult of circumstances. Travis never wanted to let these fans down, and, with their support, he lived a life of purpose and impact even he never dreamed possible. We thank BU, the Bruins and sports' fans throughout New England for loving and supporting our son and the Travis Roy Foundation."

Boston University is selling apparel featuring the TR24 logo, with all proceeds benefitting the Travis Roy Foundation. The online store, located at GoTerriers.com/TR24 includes t-shirts and hoodies in adult and youth sizes.