Local

Boston Bruins

Bruins vs. Islanders Schedule: Here's When Game 1 Will Start, and Where to Watch

By Nick Goss

Bruins-Islanders schedule: Game 1 time, date, TV channel revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin at TD Garden.

Local

online gaming 1 hour ago

Governor Lamont Signs Online Gaming, Sports Wagering Legislation

Patriots 2 hours ago

Watch Rookie QB Mac Jones Throw in First Patriots OTAs Practice

The Boston Bruins will host the New York Islanders in Game 1 of their Round 2 series Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, the NHL announced Thursday. The rest of the series schedule has not been revealed at this time.

The Bruins have home ice advantage in the series, which means Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will all be played at TD Garden. Game 5 and Game 7, of course, are only if necessary.

Complete preview and prediction for Bruins vs. Islanders series

NBC Sports Boston will have pregame coverage featuring Michael Felger and Tony Amonte beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Game 1 itself will be broadcast exclusively on NBC 10 Boston. After the series opener, be sure to flip back to NBC Sports Boston for postgame coverage with Felger and Amonte.

The Bruins advanced to the second round by eliminating the Washington Capitals in a five-game first-round series, while the Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in a six-game Round 1 series.

This is the first playoff matchup between the Bruins and Islanders since the 1983 Wales Conference Final, which New York won in six games on the way to its fourth consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston BruinsNew York IslandersStanley Cup Playoffs
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us