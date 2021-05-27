Bruins vs. Islanders Schedule: Here's When Game 1 Will Start, and Where to Watch

Bruins-Islanders schedule: Game 1 time, date, TV channel revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins will host the New York Islanders in Game 1 of their Round 2 series Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, the NHL announced Thursday. The rest of the series schedule has not been revealed at this time.

The Bruins have home ice advantage in the series, which means Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will all be played at TD Garden. Game 5 and Game 7, of course, are only if necessary.

NBC Sports Boston will have pregame coverage featuring Michael Felger and Tony Amonte beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Game 1 itself will be broadcast exclusively on NBC 10 Boston. After the series opener, be sure to flip back to NBC Sports Boston for postgame coverage with Felger and Amonte.

The Bruins advanced to the second round by eliminating the Washington Capitals in a five-game first-round series, while the Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in a six-game Round 1 series.

This is the first playoff matchup between the Bruins and Islanders since the 1983 Wales Conference Final, which New York won in six games on the way to its fourth consecutive Stanley Cup championship.