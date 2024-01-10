Bucket truck lands in the ocean after going over bridge on I-295 in Portland, Maine

A bucket truck drove over the guardrail and off a bridge on Interstate 295 in Portland, Maine, Wednesday, landing on its side in the ocean.

Maine State Police first reported the crash around 10:45 a.m., saying that a vehicle driving northbound on I-295 had gone over Tukey's Bridge at Exit 8 in Portland, landing partially in the water.

The drop off from the bridge to the ocean is 45 feet, but state police said fortunately the three occupants of the truck suffered only minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital. Photos shared by state police on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, showed the bucket truck on its side in shallow water.

It is a 45 foot drop from I-295 to the ocean. Three occupants of the truck were transported the hospital with fortunately only minor injuries. Crews from multiple agencies are on scene assisting. DEP, Natural Wrecker Service, @MaineDOT1 @PolicePortland @PortlandFD https://t.co/WOIkeFF9y1 pic.twitter.com/JgT4v4R77B — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) January 10, 2024

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist with the rescue and cleanup, including the Department of Environmental Protection. Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

No further details were released.