Maine

Bucket truck lands in the ocean after going over bridge on I-295 in Portland, Maine

The drop from the highway to the ocean is about 45 feet, but the occupants suffered only minor injuries

Maine State Police

A bucket truck drove over the guardrail and off a bridge on Interstate 295 in Portland, Maine, Wednesday, landing on its side in the ocean.

Maine State Police first reported the crash around 10:45 a.m., saying that a vehicle driving northbound on I-295 had gone over Tukey's Bridge at Exit 8 in Portland, landing partially in the water.

The drop off from the bridge to the ocean is 45 feet, but state police said fortunately the three occupants of the truck suffered only minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital. Photos shared by state police on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, showed the bucket truck on its side in shallow water.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist with the rescue and cleanup, including the Department of Environmental Protection. Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

No further details were released.

More Maine stories

Maine Jan 9

Maine House votes down GOP effort to impeach election official who removed Trump from ballot

Lewiston, Maine mass shootings Jan 8

911 calls from Lewiston shootings released: ‘we have another active shooter'

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us