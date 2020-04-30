Budget Concerns May Force Closure of Weymouth Elementary School

Budget issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic may force the closure of an elementary school in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Weymouth Public Schools shocked parents and students on Wednesday when it announced that Nash Primary School might close over budget concerns.

In a letter sent via email, the school district acknowledged that the proposal to close the school was sudden and shocking writing, "We understand that this information is upsetting and surprising, and we want families to know that the recommendation to close the school is not being made lightly."

"Mentally, it's going to be a lot on these kids," said parent Sara Canova, who questioned whether the proposal has anything to do with the pandemic. "I feel like the superintendent's trying to blame it on COVID and the situation that's happening in the world, but that's really not what it is."

Parents said it wasn't immediately clear where the district planned to send the school's students.

"I think they're taking it better than we are," said Michelle Keller, whose daughter attends the school. "First and foremost, we want to understand what other options are out there, and have they exhausted those? Are there any other alternatives?"

The school district couldn't be reached for comment.

The school board plans to meet virtually Thursday at 7 p.m., where members will discuss the proposal.