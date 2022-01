What appeared to be a small home burned to the frame after a fire broke out overnight in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Nashua Police Department was called about the fire on Mercury Lane at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The structure was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. The scene remains active. No further information was immediately available.