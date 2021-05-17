Building Bridges to Understanding: Diversity Book Fair Makes Inclusion a Reality

The ongoing racial awakening has taught so many people the importance of education and representation when it comes to equity. And an ongoing event combines both.

The Rotary Club of Needham and Frugal Bookstore are holding a virtual book fair to stock classrooms with the perfect teaching tools.

Bill Paulson, a board member for the Rotary Club of Needham, says, “This is a diversity book fair, so all the books are written about or by minority population. So, whether it’s a minority based on race or religion or disability… our goal is to have… every child see themselves in the books that they read in the classroom.”

It works like this: teachers at the six elementary schools in Needham and at the Joseph Tynan School in South Boston made registries, or wish lists, of the diverse books they want in their classrooms.

Anyone can go diversitybookfair.com to buy the books for those teachers. Parents of children at the seven participating schools can also order books for their kids. Those books will be shipped to the child’s school for the child to bring home.

Clarrissa Cropper, co-owner of Frugal Bookstore, says these diverse books help minority children have a positive self-image. Paulson adds it helps white children see “all sorts of kids doing all sorts of things in all sorts of ways.”

